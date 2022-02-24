Scott Shober's No. 22 car took the first heat at the Ashland Ice Racing races on Saturday, Feb. 20. In all, nine heats were run, with each heat featuring a different winner. (Contributed photo)
Boys basketball
All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.
Feb. 21 - (tba)
Ashland at Hayward
Bayfield at Phillips
Drummond hosts Luck
South Shore hosts Hurley
Feb. 24 - (tba)
Ashland hosts Superior
Bayfield hosts Butternut
Mellen at Mercer
Washburn hosts Drummond
Mar. 1 - WIAA boys regional play begins. All area teams play in D2 or D5 sectional #1. Times and locations tba.
Girls basketball
Feb. 24 - WIAA Regionals all games 7 p.m. (tba)
Drummond hosts Butternut
Mellen hosts Washburn
South Shore hosts Luck
Feb. 25 - WIAA Regionals all games 7 p.m.
Ashland at Rhinelander
Gymnastics - Ashland
Feb. 24-26 – at Antigo WIAA sectionals (tba)
Mar. 4 – at Wisconsin Rapids WIAA state
Skiing
Alpine Ski - Ashland/Washburn/Bayfield
Feb. 18-21 - Wisconsin alpine ski and snowboard state meet. Of 149 girls competing, Davina Anderson 5th overall; Sienna Sandor 22nd overall; boys team 22nd place.
Wrestling
Ashland:
Feb. 24-26 – at Madison, state meet.
Additional information on schedules and scores may also be found at www.indianheadconference.org or www.oredockers.com.
Northland College
Basketball - men's
Feb. 25 - 26 - hosts UMAC tournament
Basketball - women's
Feb. 23 - at Bethany Lutheran (tba)
Hockey - men's
All games 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted; Northland College has been eliminated from tournament
Feb. 25 - hosts WIAC semifinals (tba)
Feb. 26 - hosts WIAC semifinals, (tba)
Mar. 6 - hosts WIAC finals
Hockey - women's
Feb. 23 - at UW- Superior (tba)
Ashland Ice Racing
All races start at 11:30 a.m. See results from each week listed separately.
Feb. 20 - Winners for each of nine heats as follows:
1st- Scott Shober
2nd- Jacob Hiatt
3rd- Angie Shober
4th- Brandon Hummelneier
5th- Shawn McFadden Jr.
6th- Donald Livingston
7th- Roland Hummer Gordon
8th- Shane Basina
9th- Joseph Newago Jr.
Feb. 26 - King of the Bay
Feb. 27 -
Mar. 6 - season finale
Mar. 13 - fun day
Follow the Ashland Ice Racing Facebook page for regular ice and racing condition updates.
To submit your team’s scores or story ideas, email pressnews@ashlanddailypress.net
(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.