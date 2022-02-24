Scoreboard

Scott Shober's No. 22 car took the first heat at the Ashland Ice Racing races on Saturday, Feb. 20. In all, nine heats were run, with each heat featuring a different winner. (Contributed photo)

Boys basketball

All games start at 7 p.m. unless noted otherwise.

Feb. 21 - (tba)

Ashland at Hayward

Bayfield at Phillips

Drummond hosts Luck

South Shore hosts Hurley

Feb. 24 - (tba)

Ashland hosts Superior

Bayfield hosts Butternut

Mellen at Mercer

Washburn hosts Drummond

Mar. 1 - WIAA boys regional play begins. All area teams play in D2 or D5 sectional #1. Times and locations tba.

Girls basketball

Feb. 24 - WIAA Regionals all games 7 p.m. (tba)

Drummond hosts Butternut

Mellen hosts Washburn

South Shore hosts Luck

Feb. 25 - WIAA Regionals all games 7 p.m.

Ashland at Rhinelander

Gymnastics - Ashland

Feb. 24-26 – at Antigo WIAA sectionals (tba)

Mar. 4 – at Wisconsin Rapids WIAA state

Skiing

Alpine Ski - Ashland/Washburn/Bayfield

Feb. 18-21 - Wisconsin alpine ski and snowboard state meet. Of 149 girls competing, Davina Anderson 5th overall; Sienna Sandor 22nd overall; boys team 22nd place.

Wrestling

Ashland:

Feb. 24-26 – at Madison, state meet.

Additional information on schedules and scores may also be found at www.indianheadconference.org or www.oredockers.com.

Northland College

Basketball - men's

Feb. 25 - 26 - hosts UMAC tournament

Basketball - women's

Feb. 23 - at Bethany Lutheran (tba)

Hockey - men's

All games 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted; Northland College has been eliminated from tournament

Feb. 25 - hosts WIAC semifinals (tba)

Feb. 26 - hosts WIAC semifinals, (tba)

Mar. 6 - hosts WIAC finals

Hockey - women's

Feb. 23 - at UW- Superior (tba)

Ashland Ice Racing

All races start at 11:30 a.m. See results from each week listed separately.

Feb. 20 - Winners for each of nine heats as follows:

1st- Scott Shober

2nd- Jacob Hiatt

3rd- Angie Shober

4th- Brandon Hummelneier

5th- Shawn McFadden Jr.

6th- Donald Livingston

7th- Roland Hummer Gordon

8th- Shane Basina

9th- Joseph Newago Jr.

Feb. 26 - King of the Bay

Feb. 27 -

Mar. 6 - season finale

Mar. 13 - fun day

Follow the Ashland Ice Racing Facebook page for regular ice and racing condition updates.

To submit your team’s scores or story ideas, email pressnews@ashlanddailypress.net

