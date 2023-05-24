Golf
Photo contributed by Mellen School District

In a dramatic improvement over last season, when just one golfer from the Bay Area advanced to sectional tournament play, this season it is Mellen's Marcus Hultman (85) and Tom Kruzan (90), Drummond's Alex Rasmussen (85) — a 2021 state tournament qualifier for the Lumberjacks — and Ashland Oredockers' junior Cooper Debriyn (78) who qualify after strong performances in regionals.

The Mellen and Drummond trio, who will continue competing on Tuesday, May 30, in the WIAA D3 sectional at Whispering Pines in Cadott, unleashed their wrath upon the Big Fish Golf Course in Hayward. Meanwhile, Debriyn placed second in Rice Lake at Turtleback Golf Course and will head to Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls, also on May 30, for the WIAA D2 sectional meet. 

