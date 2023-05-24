...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Sand
Island to Bayfield WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron and Price Counties.
This includes the Tribal Lands of the northwestern area of the
Lac du Flambeau Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Red
Cliff Band.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
In a dramatic improvement over last season, when just one golfer from the Bay Area advanced to sectional tournament play, this season it is Mellen's Marcus Hultman (85) and Tom Kruzan (90), Drummond's Alex Rasmussen (85) — a 2021 state tournament qualifier for the Lumberjacks — and Ashland Oredockers' junior Cooper Debriyn (78) who qualify after strong performances in regionals.
The Mellen and Drummond trio, who will continue competing on Tuesday, May 30, in the WIAA D3 sectional at Whispering Pines in Cadott, unleashed their wrath upon the Big Fish Golf Course in Hayward. Meanwhile, Debriyn placed second in Rice Lake at Turtleback Golf Course and will head to Lake Wissota Golf Course in Chippewa Falls, also on May 30, for the WIAA D2 sectional meet.
