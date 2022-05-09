Golf

With WIAA regionals coming up fast, Bay-Area high school golfers have had little time to get on courses and hone their skills against other players and teams. Such a narrow window for practicing and competitive play may create opportunities for some players to get hot and make unexpected runs for state. (Contributed photo by Darryl Penner)

High school boys golf teams and players in Ashland, Butternut, Drummond, Mellen, South Shore and Washburn all converged on courses over the weekend to at long last take some competitive swings on a real links before the WIAA regional tournament tees off May 24-25. Teams from the Indianhead Conference will play in Hurley at the Eagle Bluff Golf Course, while the Ashland Oredockers will compete at Inshalla in Tomahawk. While no Bay-Area team is expected to challenge for a regional championship, there is much progress that can be made in a short window of time, Ashland Coach Darryl Penner said.

“Our season has a slow start and we have been forced into a lot of matches without much practice time,” Penner said. “The kids have responded well and are competing well in the Heart O’ North Conference. There have been some bumps along the way, but the potential is there to finish the year strong.”

