It was a rough round for Bay-Area boys basketball teams on Friday, March 3, as the Mellen Granite Diggers (13-13) and Washburn Castle Guards (18-7) both fell in WIAA regional semifinal games after watching their fellow Bay-Area teams Ashland, Bayfield, Butternut and South Shore go down in tournament openers on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The WIAA D5 Granite Diggers' 85-50 defeat at the hands of Hurley (21-5), marks the end of a fine career and storied season for senior point guard Tommy Zakovec. Zakovec dropped 60 points in a Dec. 1 game against Winter, then 62 on Jan. 9 vs. Lac Courte Oreilles. Both scoring efforts rank among the top 20 individual games in Wisconsin high school basketball history.

