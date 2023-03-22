Scoring2.jpg

Mellen’s Tommy Zakovec set a school record by scoring 60 points at Winter in the ‘Diggers 96-84 Dec. 1 victory. (Contributed photo by Maggie Zakovec)

Arguably Wisconsin high school boys basketball's top gun this season, high-scoring Mellen senior point guard Tommy Zakovec was named to the honorable mention all-state team for WIAA D5 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association March 20. Directing a young team, Zakovec averaged 27.9 points per game, including 60- and 62-point explosions, and 6.2 assists per game to lead the Indianhead Conference in both categories for the 12-13 Granite Diggers.

Joining Zakovec from the Indianhead were Solon Springs junior Isaiah Kastern, who scored at a 23.9-point-per-game clip for the conference champion Eagles, and Hurley senior Eli Talsma, the Indianhead player of the year, who scored 27.4 points per game for the Northstars (16-2). Both Kastern and Talsma were first-team, all-state selections.

