...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Both the Washburn Castle Guards and Ashland Oredockers baseball teams enjoyed deep runs in the spring 2023 WIAA tournament. The perennially strong ‘Dockers will rely on experience returning players to reload in spring 2024, while the Caste Guards – champions of the Indianhead Conference for two consecutive years – will look for a three-peat while eyeing a berth in the WIAA D4 state tournament. (Photo by Kevin Scott) (Contributed photo)
While deep tournament runs into boys baseball sectionals were highlights for the Ashland Oredockers and Washburn Castle Guards teams, losses as reported in the Ashland Daily Press last Friday, June 9, are in the dust. Coaches for both the ‘Dockers, Chris Kempf, and the ‘Guards, David Barningham, found satisfaction with their seasons while already looking to spring 2024 each admitted.
“We had a great season,” said Barningham, whose Castle Guards won the Indianhead Conference and finished 16-5. “At the beginning of the season we had three main goals: Go 11-1 in conference which would win or tie for conference championship. We did that. Next was to win the regional. We did that. Third was to beat Solon/Northwoods who ended our season three years in a row. We did that. Check to all our team goals.”
