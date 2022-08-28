...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO 4 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and waves
1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Port Wing to
Sand Island WI, Sand Island to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to
Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to 4 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
A seasoned Ashland Oredockers soccer team led by seniors Ethan Guski, Zabian Adams and Oscar Mullikin will welcome a young, talented and improving Washburn team Monday at 5 p.m. to the Ashland High School soccer field.
Both teams are 1-1 in the Heart O' North Conference, each having lost to potential conference champion Spooner which at 2-0 is already the lone remaining unbeaten team in the HON. Washburn sophomore Wyatt Melek younger brother of 2022 Northland College recruit and past Castle Guard all-state player Nolan Melek, returns for the 'Guards after receiving all-conference recognition as a freshman last season. Washburn was the unbeaten champion of the HON in 2021, but graduated a bevy of seniors including Nolan Melek, who carried the 'Guards to within one game of state.
