Soccer

(Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)

A seasoned Ashland Oredockers soccer team led by seniors Ethan Guski, Zabian Adams and Oscar Mullikin will welcome a young, talented and improving Washburn team Monday at 5 p.m. to the Ashland High School soccer field.

Both teams are 1-1 in the Heart O' North Conference, each having lost to potential conference champion Spooner which at 2-0 is already the lone remaining unbeaten team in the HON. Washburn sophomore Wyatt Melek younger brother of 2022 Northland College recruit and past Castle Guard all-state player Nolan Melek, returns for the 'Guards after receiving all-conference recognition as a freshman last season. Washburn was the unbeaten champion of the HON in 2021, but graduated a bevy of seniors including Nolan Melek, who carried the 'Guards to within one game of state.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments