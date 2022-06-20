...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Maximum heat index values 98 to 105 degrees.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and
northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Ashland seniors David Granados and Elaina Seeger were selected for the 2022 Coach McLeod Oredocker of the Year award, given to the male and female senior athletes who demonstrate a passion for sports in a manner that honors the memory and legacy of Ashland Hall of Fame coach Bob McLeod. (Contributed photo)
The School District of Ashland inducted three athletes and one team into its Hall of Fame with Friday, June 17th, at the Bay Area Civic Center. Honored were John Paitl, Milton Gardner, and Kevin Pufall, as well as the 1984 state-champion football team. In addition, senior student athletes David Granados and Elaina Seeger were selected for the Coach McLeod Oredocker of the Year Award, presented to the male and female senior athletes who demonstrate the same passion in competing for the Oredockers as did Coach Bob McLeod. The award was created to honor the memory and legacy of the Oredocker Hall of Fame coach. As recipients of the McLeod Award, Granados and Seeger will direct some funds raised to be distributed to a district program of their choice.
The Friday ceremony highlighted a weekend of fundraising events for the Oredocker Foundation that included a golf tournament — won by the foursome of Jerry Henderson, Blake Bretting, Derek Erickson and Scott Ekstrom — on Saturday, June 18, at the Chequamegon Bay Golf Club in Ashland. The Oredocker Foundation was created in 2007 to provide additional resources to support the district’s co-curricular programs. The ceremony and events offer an opportunity to honor former Ashland standouts, according to current Oredockers football coach Travis Larson, a 2004 AHS graduate and himself an accomplished Oredocker athlete who played football at St. Scholastica University before graduating from UW-Superior in 2009.
