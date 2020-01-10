The School District of Ashland has moved one step closer to finding a new home for its athletics programs this week after the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Conference Realignment Task Force gathered on Wednesday and approved the district's appeal to a denial of a request seeking membership in the Heart O' North Conference in December.
 
 
Read more about this story in Saturday's print edition of the Daily Press.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments