The School District of Ashland has announced the hiring of Debra Meierotto, who will lead the Oredockers as the head coach of the cross country program at Ashland High School.
Meierotto graduated from Bayfield High School where she competed in volleyball, cheerleading and track. After high school she attended Northland College, earning a degree in elementary education. She further extended her education by adding middle school credentials and a reading focus. After completing her final year at Northland College, Meierotto took a teaching position with the Mellen School District, where she taught and also coached the boys and girls high school and middle school cross country teams.
After working in the Mellen School District for three years, Meierotto accepted a teaching position with the School District of Ashland and taught at Marengo Valley Elementary School before transferring to the Ashland Middle School, where she has taught 8th grade ELA since 2015.
During this past cross country season, Coach Meierotto assisted Coach David Beeksma with the high school cross country team at Ashland. Meierotto has been a competitive runner for the last 18 years and has a great passion for the sport.
“I am excited to share this passion while encouraging our athletes to pursue excellence in all areas,” she said.
"Coach Meierotto has a passion for the sport of running that is obvious,” Ashland High School Director of Athletics and Activities Travis Larson said. “She also has a passion and drive to see our student-athletes excel in the classroom, community and in every phase of their lives. Our cross country program has had tremendous individual and team success over many seasons, and just as much success with having great, high-character young men and women participating, a tradition that will continue. We are very excited to have Coach’s genuine enthusiasm for the sport of running and for all Ashland student-athletes.”
Meierotto and her husband Jay live in Ashland. Both work and coach at Ashland and have raised two sons here, Parker and Christian. Parker will be a senior at North Central University in Minneapolis this fall, and Christian will be continuing his education at WITC-Ashland before transferring to UW-Eau Claire.
