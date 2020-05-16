The School District of Ashland recently announced the hiring of Elizabeth “Betty” Erickson as the head coach of the girls varsity basketball program at Ashland High School.
Erickson has coached in the Ashland basketball program since 2015 and brings a great deal of experience and outstanding work ethic to the girls basketball program. She also has experience working with both the boys and girls tennis programs, and volunteers a great deal of time to help various programs succeed.
Erickson graduated from Ashland High School, where she excelled as a three-sport athlete in tennis, basketball and softball. Erickson earned the Lumberjack Conference Player of the Year in basketball as well as Ashland’s Female Athlete of the Year during her time playing for the Oredockers.
After high school Erickson attended Northland College, where she again excelled in the classroom and on the basketball court. She was named an Academic All-American in the National Small College Association and a Basketball All-American in the NSCA. Erickson also became the all-time leading scorer in program history for the LumberJills during her final season playing for Northland in 1993.
After graduating from Northland, Erickson took a position as an elementary school teacher with the School District of Maple, where she worked for 20 years before taking her current position in Ashland in 2014 as the school district's gifted and talented coordinator.
"We are very excited to have Coach Erickson step into this role for the girls basketball program,” Ashland High School Director of Athletics and Activities Travis Larson said. “She is a tremendous coach and just as great a person. Coach Erickson is a leader by example. She is the coach working right alongside her players and fellow coaches to get the task done, one of her greatest leadership traits. The quote ‘Humility is not thinking less of yourself, but rather thinking of yourself less’ comes to mind whenever we think of Coach. Coach Erickson is a caring and enthusiastic coach [with] a sincere desire to help her athletes excel. She also is extremely organized, knowledgeable, committed and driven to help any program succeed.”
She and her husband Eric live in Ashland and have two sons that are pursuing degrees. Their oldest son Alex is pursuing a nursing degree after already earning degrees for public health and exercise science, while their youngest son Jacob is pursuing a degree in sports marketing and media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.