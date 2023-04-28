Ashland Oredockers girls soccer coach Jonny BeBeau hit a career milestone on Tuesday, April 25, when he collected his 150th win in an away non-conference match against Somerset.

BeBeau looks to add significantly to that total in 2023, as his 6-0-2 Oredockers are just getting started in what will be a full month of games in May and June leading into the WIAA regionals that begin May 30. BeBeau has guided Ashland to two state appearances in the last three seasons.

