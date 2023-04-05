...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 3 to 6 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Sand Island
to Bayfield WI and Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Fresh off their appearance in the March 28 Minnesota-Wisconsin Border Battle high school basketball all-star game at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Ashland senior Brynn Erickson and South Shore senior Lily Truchon will team up again with Wisconsin all-stars to square off against a team of Upper Peninsula all-stars.
The ninth annual Kiwanis Classic Border Bash will be held at Gogebic Community College's Lindquist Student and Conference Center on Thursday, June 8. Truchon's all-star appearances don't end there as the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point recruit will be heading along with her fellow senior all-star Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association selections to play in the WBCA D5 all-star game at the Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on June 28. That game will conclude Truchon's high school career, which saw her twice claim honorable mention WIAA D5 all-state honors along with four straight all-conference nods and the Cardinals' 2023 girls basketball Indianhead Conference co-championship which South Shore shared with the Hurley Northstars.
