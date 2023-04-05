Fresh off their appearance in the March 28 Minnesota-Wisconsin Border Battle high school basketball all-star game at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Ashland senior Brynn Erickson and South Shore senior Lily Truchon will team up again with Wisconsin all-stars to square off against a team of Upper Peninsula all-stars.

The ninth annual Kiwanis Classic Border Bash will be held at Gogebic Community College's Lindquist Student and Conference Center on Thursday, June 8. Truchon's all-star appearances don't end there as the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point recruit will be heading along with her fellow senior all-star Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association selections to play in the WBCA D5 all-star game at the Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells on June 28. That game will conclude Truchon's high school career, which saw her twice claim honorable mention WIAA D5 all-state honors along with four straight all-conference nods and the Cardinals' 2023 girls basketball Indianhead Conference co-championship which South Shore shared with the Hurley Northstars.

