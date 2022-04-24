WRESTLER SIGNS

AHS Oredocker wrestler Austin Defoe on April 20 signed a letter of intent to wrestle for the NCAA D3 Concordia College Cobbers in Moorhead, Minn.

Defoe leaves the AHS westling program with a record of 124-21 including three regional championships, one sectional championship and two WIAA d2 state appearances where he finished No. 3 and No. 5. Witnessing the signing were coach Joe Hasskamp, Defoe's parents William and Jeanette, and brothers Justin and Joshua.

