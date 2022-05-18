ADP-20220520-TrackStars.jpg

Holders of numerous Oredockers school records, seniors Makenna Zak and Cody Lustig have battled injuries this season that prevented both from competing for state titles. Zak has accepted a track scholarship to Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, while Lustig will be on scholarship to compete for the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota. (Contributed photo)

The Ashland Oredockers track and field team's record-breaking senior sprinters Makenna Zak and Cody Lustig are at the end of their high school careers, but both are determined to keep legging it out in college.

Despite injuries which have kept the two standouts from besting school-record marks they set as juniors, the pair leaves a legacy of excellence that sets a blazing pace for any who will, in a perhaps fitting play on words, follow them.

Junior Makenna Zak holds four Ashland school records in track and field, and now is headed to compete in college.
Lustig outran most competitors during his high school career, and he intends to keep running hurdles at the University of Sioux Falls, where he will study on scholarship to become a physical therapist. (Contributed photo)

