The Ashland Oredockers baseball team looks to pick up where it left off in 2021, when the team's successful run and legitimate aim for a state berth ended with a loss to Rice Lake in the regional championship. Ashland finished 21-5 last season with a No. 7 state ranking in WIAA D2. (Contributed photo)
Coming off a 2021 season that included a 21-5 record, a No. 7 state ranking in WIAA D2 and a tough regional final loss to Rice Lake — which ended the Ashland Oredockers baseball team's season as well as its goal of making state — the 2022 'Dockers are eager to step into the box and swing away once again. According to Ashland's WBCA Hall of Fame coach Chris Kempf, the team’s goals are lofty.
"We expect our players to continually improve throughout the season and to be in competition for the Heart O' North Conference title,” he said. “We lost some quality players from last season, but we also have a very good group of players returning that have logged a lot of varsity playing time. We have a number of players that are good role models for our younger players. As the season progresses, true character will emerge, and true leadership will be evident. Ultimately, we seek improvement throughout the season and returning back to the state tournament. Teaching the fundamentals of the game and how to play the game in the right way will be our focus."
