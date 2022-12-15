In a rare battle between Indianhead and Heart O' North Conference boys basketball teams, it was the larger schools of the HON that claimed wins on Monday, Dec. 12.

The Ashland Oredockers (3-1), members of the HON, played unfriendly hosts to the Bayfield Trollers (1-4) in a competitive 82-69 win, while South Shore (2-3) battled visiting Hayward (2-3) before coming up short 64-48.

