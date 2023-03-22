Bayfield Trollers all-conference basketball player Keith Bressette may be short on words, preferring to let his high-rising basketball skills and natural athletic ability do his talking. But there is denying this agile and swift athlete resembles not at all the slow-chug trollers after which his team is named.

With his plans to play basketball in college still in the works, and possible career paths still being considered, the Ashland Daily Press caught up with Bressette to discuss a career slowed by injury but finished strongly through determination and love of sport.

