...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25
kt.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Bayfield senior Keith Bressette has overcome limited opportunities to play, due to injury and a season canceled during the pandemic, to emerge as one of the Bay Area’s most exciting players. He plans to continue playing basketball in college.
Contributed photo by Eric Iversen
Bressette dunked in a game for the first time with encouragement from his coach and teammates.
Bayfield Trollers all-conference basketball player Keith Bressette may be short on words, preferring to let his high-rising basketball skills and natural athletic ability do his talking. But there is denying this agile and swift athlete resembles not at all the slow-chug trollers after which his team is named.
With his plans to play basketball in college still in the works, and possible career paths still being considered, the Ashland Daily Press caught up with Bressette to discuss a career slowed by injury but finished strongly through determination and love of sport.
