AHS Gymnastics
(Contributed photo)

The Ashland Oredockers gymnastics team vaulted into the top 10 among WIAA D2 schools with a 10th place team finish at the state championships held in Wisconsin Rapids March 2-4. After the team competitions, senior Jaycee Erickson, junior Tessa McFarlane and sophomore Ali Vittone grabbed the stage as individual event state qualifiers. Vittone took No. 18 in the balance beam, while junior Tessa McFarlane placed No. 27 in floor. Erickson performed in all four events, taking No. 19 in floor and No. 25 in both vault and all-arounds. (Contributed photo)

