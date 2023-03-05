...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 PM CST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Southern Lake and Carlton and South St.
Louis Counties. In Wisconsin, Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and
Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bad River
Reservation, the Red Cliff Band, the northwestern area of the
Lac du Flambeau Band and the Fond du Lac Band.
* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Ashland Oredockers gymnastics team vaulted into the top 10 among WIAA D2 schools with a 10th place team finish at the state championships held in Wisconsin Rapids March 2-4. After the team competitions, senior Jaycee Erickson, junior Tessa McFarlane and sophomore Ali Vittone grabbed the stage as individual event state qualifiers. Vittone took No. 18 in the balance beam, while junior Tessa McFarlane placed No. 27 in floor. Erickson performed in all four events, taking No. 19 in floor and No. 25 in both vault and all-arounds. (Contributed photo)
