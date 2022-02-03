Three weeks ago, I experienced a breakthrough. Well, permit me to restate that. Two breakthroughs. The first was catching the omicron COVID virus despite being vaccinated and boosted — full disclosure, the vax worked as advertised, to the letter. The second was recognizing particularly now that playing sports and holding sporting events is invaluable for the mental and physical wellbeing of all involved — athletes, coaches, officials and fans. Which brings me to Mellen, Drummond, Washburn, Bayfield, South Shore, and Ashland.
These are the places I've attended games this winter. A common connection all had at each game was this: engagement. The coaches coached. The officials officiated. The players played. The fans cheered and (I can't condone it!) jeered. What I have been watching at these games is what I hope for in society — common ground. People sitting together, being together, not necessarily pulling in the same direction, but understanding there is a shared interest, and real joy, in being a part of the deal.
For example: I recently saw the Ashland boys basketball team come back at home to knock off a good Barren team. Ashland loved it. Barren thought it sucked — fans and team alike. The South Shore Cardinals girls basketball team squeaked by Drummond's Lumberjills, at Drummond, and I can assure you a bitter pill was swallowed by many pulling for Drummond that night. A sugar pill for the Cardinals. At Northland College it's no different.
So, what's my point? When I was quarantined, I missed this. I felt physically fine but emotionally spent. I have my own answers for our COVID conundrum, just as I personally think Barron should have been jacking threes the entire fourth quarter against Ashland. In neither case does my opinion matter much, but in the latter it sure is fun to toss around. Even with strangers. Even if we disagree.
Don't tell me sporting events should be laid to waste because of COVID. This dude will not abide. Why? Because balls, pucks, rods and skis bring us together like few other things can and require us to agree to disagree —remarkably, as part of the fun. God knows we need more of this.
Paul Barnes is a freelance writer who covers sports for the Daily Press. To send story ideas or sports updates he can be reached at barnesuww42@gmail.com or via Facebook.
