...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and light freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 4 and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau
Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
South Shore senior Beau Reijo has spent the better part of her high school sports career competing alongside teammates with whom she has grown up and roamed the small school’s same corridors - the entire district exists within the same building in Port Wing - since elementary school. With numerous accolades inside and outside sports, Reijo plans to attend school in the fall to become a dental hygienist.
South Shore High School Cardinals senior volleyball, basketball and track athlete Beau Reijo has been a fixture on Cardinals varsity teams since her freshman year, and her efforts have earned her numerous all-conference honors. After playing a key defensive role on the Cardinals’ 24-3 Indianhead Conference champion basketball team, Reijo will continue with her interests as an avid equestrian who devotes scores of additional hours working with her horse Cassie to prepare for shows. The Ashland Daily Press connected with Beau to discuss her varied interests and plans for the future.
Question: You're ending your career at South Shore – one of the smallest schools in Wisconsin. How about that?
