3-17-BeauAction.jpeg

South Shore senior Beau Reijo has spent the better part of her high school sports career competing alongside teammates with whom she has grown up and roamed the small school’s same corridors - the entire district exists within the same building in Port Wing - since elementary school. With numerous accolades inside and outside sports, Reijo plans to attend school in the fall to become a dental hygienist.

 (Contributed photo)

South Shore High School Cardinals senior volleyball, basketball and track athlete Beau Reijo has been a fixture on Cardinals varsity teams since her freshman year, and her efforts have earned her numerous all-conference honors. After playing a key defensive role on the Cardinals’ 24-3 Indianhead Conference champion basketball team, Reijo will continue with her interests as an avid equestrian who devotes scores of additional hours working with her horse Cassie to prepare for shows. The Ashland Daily Press connected with Beau to discuss her varied interests and plans for the future.

Question: You're ending your career at South Shore – one of the smallest schools in Wisconsin. How about that?

3-17-BeauHeadshot.jpeg

Reijo
3-17-BeauHorse.jpeg

Off the court, Reijo keeps her competitive spark burning on the back of her show horse Cassie.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments