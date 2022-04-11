...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Chequamegon Bay-
Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
South Shore’s Koy Nelson is the school’s all-time leading scorer and set state scoring records while also holding down grades good enough to be a National Honor Society member. He is moving on to play college ball. (File photo)
Every now and then, an athlete appears whose accomplishments are so outstanding that people recognize him or her by reputation alone. In 2022, South Shore Cardinals basketball phenom Koy Nelson became that kind of athlete. Nelson, a WIAA D5 all-state senior guard for the Cardinals who also led the state in scoring, has signed a letter of intent to play for the College of St. Scholastica next season. According to Kyle Bernhoft, director of Northland Elite Hoops and an expert on basketball talent throughout upper Wisconsin, Minnesota, and the Upper Peninsula, Nelson is “an absolute coup of a recruit, a real steal, with a skill set that will have an immediate impact at the next level.”
Call him a sharpshooter, call him a marksman, call him a gunslinger, but you won’t be calling his name at high school basketball games anymore. Nelson is moving on and, in his own words, Nelson took some time with the Daily Press to bid Bay-Area fans adieu and express his thanks for a one-of-a-kind experience competing with and against local teams and players.
