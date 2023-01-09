Duane Gasperini and his father Robert (in cap) have together accumulated nearly 800 wins as head basketball coaches for the Washburn Castle Guards. Duane recorded win No. 400 Jan. 5, which places him among the top 100 winningest coaches in Wisconsin boys high school basketball history. (Contributed photo)
LEFT: Robert Gasperini, who coached for 21 years and collected 378 victories, was inducted into the WBCA Hall of Fame in 1995. Duane, in his 26th season, will likely one day join him. (Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)
If one were to construct a basketball coach, Washburn Castle Guards coach Duane Gasperini would appear to possess a wealth of the parts and tools necessary: a lifetime of learning by observing and doing; an excellent strategist; calm under fire; a devotion to players; loyalty to his team and community; longevity.
With all of these things already in place, it’s perhaps no wonder that Gasperini claimed win No. 400 at South Shore High School against the Cardinals on Thursday, Jan. 5. But there is one game, from more than two decades ago, that the coach proposed might be considered a blemish on his otherwise sterling career: an implausible 5-4 loss to the Northwestern Tigers in a contest that Gasperini acknowledges was like no other he’s ever seen or coached.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.