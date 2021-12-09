1K Player

Drummond senior Jordan Bjork scored her 1,000th point Friday in a 58-14 home win against Butternut. Bjork, a 5-foot, 10-inch forward who was a first-team all-Indianhead Conference selection in 2020-2021, has helped the Lumberjills get off to a 3-1 record to start this season, with a 1-0 mark in conference. (Contributed photo)

