Drummond senior Jordan Bjork scored her 1,000th point Friday in a 58-14 home win against Butternut. Bjork, a 5-foot, 10-inch forward who was a first-team all-Indianhead Conference selection in 2020-2021, has helped the Lumberjills get off to a 3-1 record to start this season, with a 1-0 mark in conference. (Contributed photo)
