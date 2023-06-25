6-23-Zak-Medals.jpg

Ashland High School incoming freshman Jaxson Zak competed as part of the Chequamegon Bay Area Athletes Special Olympics team at the Summer Games held June 8-10 on the campus of UW-Whitewater. He returned to Ashland with a gold and silver medal.

 Contributed photo

Ahhhh summer. No more teachers, no more school, no more following ... well, no more following high school and college sports teams. Which brings me to a six-week window which has opened and affords the Bay Area an opportunity to shine in other ways.

An example was Tuesday when we were able to showcase Jaxson Zak, a Special Olympian of note whose accomplishments may not have been be so easily featured if this were September. Why? Because, as I have said many times here, I am a freelance writer. This is a side gig, if you will. I can't be everywhere, and I can't cover every cool thing - as much as I'd like to. It takes a legion of Bay-Area sports fans, etc. You know the spiel. So what I'm asking here is for our Bay-Area sports fans to help me out.

