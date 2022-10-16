...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 PM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3
to 6 inches in the higher elevations around Mellen and locations
southeast of Mellen in eastern Ashland County.
* WHERE...Ashland County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the
Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
In weather which at times included near-freezing temperatures, sleet and snow, hundreds of runners participated in the 2022 Memorial Medical Center WhistleStop Marathon and Half-Marathon, which also included Cruisin' the Corridor 10k and 5k races. While complete information on Bay-Area performances is still being collected, Ashland High School 2010 graduate Maria Langholz won the women's division in the half-marathon, and the top three finishers for mens and womens open divisions in the full marathon are as follows:
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.