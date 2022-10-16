In weather which at times included near-freezing temperatures, sleet and snow, hundreds of runners participated in the 2022 Memorial Medical Center WhistleStop Marathon and Half-Marathon, which also included Cruisin' the Corridor 10k and 5k races. While complete information on Bay-Area performances is still being collected, Ashland High School 2010 graduate  Maria Langholz won the women's division in the half-marathon, and the top three finishers for mens and womens open divisions in the full marathon are as follows:

Women

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments