The Washburn Sharptails claimed the U13 title outright Sunday on the strength of their pitching rotation. The team will rely on the pitching staff as they look ahead to the playoffs.
The Sharptails may have relied upon pitching to claim the title, but their bats pulled their weight, too. They came alive Sunday for an 11-1 victory against the Timberjaxx.
Coming into their season finale home game against the Tri-County Timberjaxx on Sunday, July 30, the Washburn Sharptails had already clinched a tie for the Upper 13 Baseball League championship.
But they didn’t settle for a share of first place. The Sharptails took the field looking to prove they belonged on top, and that’s what they did in an 11-1 drubbing of the Timberjaxx.
