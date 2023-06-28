6-30-TailsPic.jpg

The Washburn Sharptails have emerged as league leaders in the Upper 13 Baseball League at the halfway point of this season. Along with tests from an improved Iron City Miners, from Mellen, and stern rival Ashland Merchants, the eight-team league's members offer ample challenges for a 'Tails team looking to claim a league title.

Though teams in the Upper 13 Baseball League may slide under the radar of Bay-Area baseball fans who are more connected with Brewers, Twins, Cubs and Tigers games or their kids’ Little League forays, the Ashland Merchants, Mellen's Iron City Miners and the Washburn Sharptails are once again slugging it out with fellow teams from as far away as Superior and Glidden in a display of collegiate-caliber baseball.

The Sharptails will square off against Ashland in their traditional July 4 matchup.

