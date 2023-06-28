U13
While the visiting Ashland Merchants healthy offensive production nonetheless could not keep pace with host Mellen's Iron City Miners, falling 10-6 on Sunday, June 25, Ashand's Bay-Area rival Washburn Sharptails dumped host Glidden Orioles 3-0 to claim a tie atop the league with the Tony Hayshakers on Saturday, June 24. It's a big boost for the 'Tails coming up on the Upper 13 All-Star game which will be played in Ashland on Tuesday, July 4.

Upper 13 League Standings

