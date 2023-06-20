U13
Contributed photo by Maggie Zakovec

The Washburn Sharptails got the break they needed when the Glidden Orioles played host to the Tony Hayshakers on Sunday, June 18, and took down the first place 'Shakers 7-5. Tony's loss opened the door for the Sharptails to match them in the loss column as Washburn kept stride with a 4-1 away win over the Tri-County Timberjaxx.

Entering the year, Washburn and Tony looked to be the teams to beat and each may run the table for the remainder of the Upper 13 Baseball League regular season.

