...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
waves 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI and Oak Point
to Saxon Harbor WI.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...ICE STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Significant icing. Additional snow accumulations of up to
two inches and ice accumulations up to four tenths of an inch.
Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thunderstorms are expected through
Wednesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Weather Alert
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Aitkin,
Pine, southern Carlton, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Washburn, Ashland,
Price, northern Burnett and Sawyer Counties through 315 PM CDT...
At 213 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Foreston, to 6 miles
northeast of Webb Lake Wisconsin, to 7 miles north of New Wood
Wildlife Area, moving northeast at 40 to 50 mph.
HAZARD...Winds gusts up to 30 mph, pea size hail and locally heavy
rainfall
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured
objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Minong around 220 PM CDT.
Wascott around 225 PM CDT.
Gordon around 230 PM CDT.
Other locations in the path of these storms include Solon Springs,
Lake Nebagamon, Maple, McGrath, Brule, Iron River, Oulu and Port
Wing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone outdoors should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or
hard topped vehicle.
Heavy rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to
localized flooding due to the existing snow and ice pack. Do not
drive through flood waters.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
The top photo, from 1956, shows Don Pearson at bat with Elmer Kallman talking with the pitcher, Mayor Mark Movrich. The 1957 photo showsTim McGuire Batting and behind the plate is catcher John Harrison. The final photo is Ashland Mayor Marc Movrich throwing out the first pitch.
