Photo contributed by Ashland Historical Society

Who remembers baseball at Hodgkins Ballpark?

The top photo, from 1956, shows Don Pearson at bat with Elmer Kallman talking with the pitcher, Mayor Mark Movrich. The 1957 photo showsTim McGuire Batting and behind the plate is catcher John Harrison. The final photo is Ashland Mayor Marc Movrich throwing out the first pitch.

