(Photo contributed by Ashland Historical Society Museum)

Although there is no record of a Bay-Area resident being part of any USA Olympic bobsled team — bobsledding, by the way, is an international sport that is still referred to by some as tobogganing — it's possible that on this unknown day and in this unrecorded year a mark of sorts was set. The five youngsters shown here, with four on board and one in tow, demonstrate an impressive effort of cargo loading. This toboggan, as with others of similar design, is steered by lifting and twisting the front or by dragging one's foot in the snow. Based on hand and foot placement, and possible vision obstruction, it is likely the young athlete in front fell short in helping the team achieve its common goal of a strong, swift finish. 

