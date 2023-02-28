...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Lac
Courte Oreilles Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Photo contributed by Ashland Historical Society Museum
There is little question that Bay-Area resident and Ashwabay daredevil skier Tom Polaski was ahead of his time on skies as he split, twisted and flipped his way down the slopes of Mt. Ashwabay. Polaski's era offered ski equipment and technology that was speeding towards a finish that would eventually foster a generation of skiers who freestyled in earnest and in fierce competition.
The sport now is so popular it has become a featured event in the Winter Olympics along with freestyle snowboarding. Snowboarding, by the way, did not exist when this photo was taken.
