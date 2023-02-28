TWISH
Photo contributed by Ashland Historical Society Museum

There is little question that Bay-Area resident and Ashwabay daredevil skier Tom Polaski was ahead of his time on skies as he split, twisted and flipped his way down the slopes of Mt. Ashwabay. Polaski's era offered ski equipment and technology that was speeding towards a finish that would eventually foster a generation of skiers who freestyled in earnest and in fierce competition.

The sport now is so popular it has become a featured event in the Winter Olympics along with freestyle snowboarding. Snowboarding, by the way, did not exist when this photo was taken. 

