A strong line of thunderstorms inched its way across northwestern Wisconsin on Saturday, reached the Chequamegon Bay area by late afternoon, and dumped enough rain on the ABC Raceway that it was forced to cancel its racing program.
The event, to be presented by the Heartland Communications Group of radio stations and the Ashland-Bayfield County Sportsmen’s Club, was scheduled to include a visit by the Interstate Racing Association’s high-flying 410 winged “outlaw” sprint cars for the finale of a three-night weekend swing that included a huge $26,000-to-win special at Plymouth on Thursday (won by former NASCAR star Kyle Larson) and a show at Antigo on Friday (won by current IRA points leader and nine-time champ Bill Balog).
The ABC Raceway will now prepare for its upcoming “Mid-Mod Madness” special, to be held on Saturday, August 8. The WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds will be running for a $1,500 feature winner’s check as part of a full six-division race program, to be presented by Lake Shore Cafe and Zelies Tree Service.
The pit gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and the grandstands will be open at 5, with hot laps set for 6:15 and the first heat race of the night getting the green flag at 7 p.m. Grandstand admission tickets are just $11 for adults, and kids ages 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets are available either at the gate on race night or online via www.myracepass.com.
“Race Reports” will air on WBSZ, 93.3 FM, as well as online at www.wbszfm.com, from 4:30 until 6 p.m. with the latest news and weather information from the track.
INVITATIONAL SCHEDULED
In an attempt to maintain the integrity of the date which traditionally kicks off the region’s stock car racing invitational season, the ABC Raceway has announced that it plans to host a special event on Thursday, September 3.
Although many details remain to be hashed out, the event will include heat races, semi-features and features for WISSOTA Late Models, Modifieds and Super Stocks.
“We have been working with the Halvor Lines Speedway in Proctor, Minn., to try to host a special event to replace their Silver 1000,” ABC Raceway Board president Eric Erickson said. “The folks there have been unable to open their gates for the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent government restrictions in Minnesota and St Louis County for large event gatherings. As a track that understands the importance of working with our neighboring tracks, we want to do all we can to help maintain as much of the integrity and historic importance of the Silver 1000 as possible. So we will run this event to start the invitational season, and we intend to provide Halvor Lines Speedway with a financial contribution of some type from our revenues from the event.”
A purse has been set that includes a $3,000 winner’s check for the Late Models, $2,000 for the Modified winner, and $600 to the winner of the Super Stock feature.
More information, including overnight parking info, ticket prices and a complete purse breakdown, will be released over the next couple of weeks. Hot laps are set for 6:15 p.m., with heat racing following at 7 p.m. Once prices have been set, advance tickets will be made available online via www.myracepass.com as well as at the gate on September 3.
The ABC Raceway is located 3 1/2 miles south of Ashland on State Highway 13 and one mile west on Butterworth Road. For raceday information call (715) 682-4990, log on to the track’s website, www.abcraceway.com, or check out the track’s Facebook page.
