...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to less than 1 NM.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
About 200 golfers are expected to swing away this weekend at the Ashland Shortstop Men’s Golf Tournament, taking place for the 79th consecutive year at Chequamegon Bay Golf Club.
Several former champions will be competing in the Shortstop, including last year’s winner Brady Stephensen of Washburn. The Sunday finals are expected to draw hundreds of fans who will line fairways to watch the action.
Long drives will be the standard at Chequamegon Bay Golf Club this weekend when the 79th annual Ashland Shortstop Men’s Golf Tournament tees off July 8. With approximately 200 players expected to vie for the title, Ashland’s field is one of the largest Shortstops in Wisconsin. Players are traveling considerable distances to reunite and compete Saturday and Sunday for the title that was claimed in 2022 by Washburn’s Brady Stephenson, according to coordinator Mike Lennon.
“We have a fair amount of locals who will be playing this year, but we also have people coming to Ashland from all over the Midwest and United States,” he said. “It has really turned into a reunion of golfers who keep coming back each year, which makes this tournament so special and why they keep coming back. It’s a well-run tournament, people enjoy their stay in Ashland and like the format of the tournament. There aren’t many Shortstop-style tournaments still going on. Big groups are coming up again this year from Barron, Slinger and the Twin Cities.”
