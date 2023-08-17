ASHLAND — Just a few points separate the top drivers as the season winds down to the final two weeks at ABC Raceway, according to information from ABC communications officer Nick Gima. The season will come down to the wire at the final regular season event on Aug. 19 at the Ashland speedway.

The Aug. 12 race results:

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments