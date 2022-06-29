Northland College’s soccer programs have had a busy summer already after hosting an evolution-skills camp for high school athletes June 27-30. But more is to come as the Lumberjills and Lumberjacks offer two additional camps at Ponzio Stadium. From July 25-28 the teams will host an annual youth camp open to players entering kindergarten through eighth grade. It will be followed by a preseason camp from Aug. 1-4 to help high school and first-year college players prepare for upcoming seasons. The full summer at Ponzio is something Northland welcomes, according to men's soccer coach Greg Gilmore.

"We are excited to try to get more high school kids at Ponzio Stadium," said Gilmore, who has guided Northland into three consecutive Upper Midwest Athletic Conference soccer playoffs, in the process turning the men's teams into a perennially strong and rising NCAA D3 program. "Coming out of the pandemic it is good to get things going again with the youth camp, and hopefully we can add onto that by also serving some of the older athletes."

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments