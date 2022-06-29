...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 10 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
Northland College’s soccer programs have had a busy summer already after hosting an evolution-skills camp for high school athletes June 27-30. But more is to come as the Lumberjills and Lumberjacks offer two additional camps at Ponzio Stadium. From July 25-28 the teams will host an annual youth camp open to players entering kindergarten through eighth grade. It will be followed by a preseason camp from Aug. 1-4 to help high school and first-year college players prepare for upcoming seasons. The full summer at Ponzio is something Northland welcomes, according to men's soccer coach Greg Gilmore.
"We are excited to try to get more high school kids at Ponzio Stadium," said Gilmore, who has guided Northland into three consecutive Upper Midwest Athletic Conference soccer playoffs, in the process turning the men's teams into a perennially strong and rising NCAA D3 program. "Coming out of the pandemic it is good to get things going again with the youth camp, and hopefully we can add onto that by also serving some of the older athletes."
