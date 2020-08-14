Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN BAYFIELD...IRON...SOUTHEASTERN WASHBURN...ASHLAND...NORTHWESTERN PRICE AND SAWYER COUNTIES... AT 921 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MELLEN, TO 6 MILES NORTHEAST OF CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE EAST, TO NEAR EXELAND, AND MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH, HEAVY DOWNPOURS, AND OCCASIONAL CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING CAN BE EXPECTED WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PARK FALLS, HAYWARD, CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE WEST, CHIPPEWA FLOWAGE EAST, TURTLE FLAMBEAU FLOWAGE, HURLEY, PHILLIPS, SANBORN, ROUND LAKE, FIFIELD, CABLE, MELLEN, STONE LAKE, BIRCHWOOD, MARENGO, BUTTERNUT, SAXON, WINTER, RADISSON, AND EXELAND. SEEK SHELTER INSIDE A STURDY BUILDING AND AWAY FROM WINDOWS UNTIL THESE STORMS PASS. GET OFF AREA LAKES AND SEEK SHELTER ON SHORE IN A STURDY SHELTER OR A HARD TOPPED VEHICLE.