(Contributed photo by Paul Barnes)

The Ashland Youth Hockey Association PeeWee 3A team took care of business on Monday, Dec. 19, with a complete 6-0 win over Superior B. The win may have offered sweet revenge against Superior, whose A team took down the PW 3A squad 5-3 on Sunday, Dec. 18. PW 3A is scheduled to return to the ice on Monday, Dec. 26, when it travels to Moose Lake. 

