(Photo contributed by Carlo Kumpula via the Ashland Historical Society Museum)

The first thing one might notice about this circa summer of 1962 photo is it's in black and white. The next? Not one aluminum bat is to be found.

In 1962 baseball was king in America and the greats were all-timers. In their prime players like Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente, Orlando Cepeda, Al Kaline and Brooks Robinson were taking over for the likes of Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra, great players who were still going strong but were also on the back end of their best years. These Marengo Valley youth program ballplayers were treated to two all-star games in 1962, as they had been in '61, '60 and '59. The second all-star game was added to raise money for the MLB players' pension funds, as well as other causes. But the experiment was abandoned in 1963 on the grounds that having two games watered down the appeal of the event. Pictured are believed to be: Front, Tim LaVoi (from left), Dave Ovaska, Ron Rikkola, John Engen, John Rikkola, Mike LaVoi, Tom Schultz. Back Harland Hanninen, Carlo Kumpula, Sherwood Somppi, Wendell Uutala, Dave Schultz, Irv Kumpula, manager Charlie Engen. 

