...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
waves 7 to 12 ft expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Superior.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 PM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation
expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy mixed
precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds
could gust as high as 55 mph.
* WHERE...In Minnesota, Pine County. In Wisconsin, Douglas,
Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the Tribal
Lands of the Red Cliff Band, the Bad River Reservation, the
northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau Band and the Mille
Lacs Band, Lena Lake and, Hinckley areas.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 PM this evening
to 10 AM CDT Friday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday
evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
Weather Alert
(Photo contributed by Carlo Kumpula via the Ashland Historical Society Museum)
The first thing one might notice about this circa summer of 1962 photo is it's in black and white. The next? Not one aluminum bat is to be found.
In 1962 baseball was king in America and the greats were all-timers. In their prime players like Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Roberto Clemente, Orlando Cepeda, Al Kaline and Brooks Robinson were taking over for the likes of Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra, great players who were still going strong but were also on the back end of their best years. These Marengo Valley youth program ballplayers were treated to two all-star games in 1962, as they had been in '61, '60 and '59. The second all-star game was added to raise money for the MLB players' pension funds, as well as other causes. But the experiment was abandoned in 1963 on the grounds that having two games watered down the appeal of the event. Pictured are believed to be: Front, Tim LaVoi (from left), Dave Ovaska, Ron Rikkola, John Engen, John Rikkola, Mike LaVoi, Tom Schultz. Back Harland Hanninen, Carlo Kumpula, Sherwood Somppi, Wendell Uutala, Dave Schultz, Irv Kumpula, manager Charlie Engen.
