...AN AREA OF THUNDERSTORMS OVER WESTERN LAKE SUPERIOR...
The areas affected include...
Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI...
Lake Superior west of a line from Saxon Harbor WI to Grand Portage
MN beyond 5NM...
Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI...
Outer Apostle Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland...
Sand Island to Bayfield WI...
At 1015 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of thunderstorms,
capable of producing winds to around 30 knots, small hail, and
frequent cloud to water lightning. This area of thunderstorms was
located along a line extending from 17 nm east of Devils Island, to
10 nm northeast of Madeline Island, to near La Pointe, moving east at
35 knots.
Locations impacted include...
Ashland Breakwater Lighthouse, Chequamegon Bay, Oak Point, Stockton
Island, Madeline Island, Apostle Islands National Lake Shore, La
Pointe, Red Cliff, and Outer Island.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds up to 33 knots, locally higher waves,
lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe
harbor immediately until these storms pass.
&&
After claiming the District 3 12U Little League Championship in Eau Claire on July 10, the Ashland Little League 12 All-Stars competed in the state tournament held in Madison July 22-29. The All-Stars, fielding players from Ashland, Drummond, Mellen and Washburn, competed as one of six district champions along with Kenosha, Glendale, Rhinelander, West Madison and Kennedy Madison. Playing five games in a round-robin format, Ashland's offense was productive against Kennedy in an extra-inning 6-5 loss on Sunday, July 24, and on Wednesday July 27, in a 13-5 loss to undefeated and eventual champion Kenosha.The All-Stars defense struggled against Kenosha, Glendale, and West Madison — the tournament's top three finishers — yielding 38 total runs in those losses. In addition to the extra-inning defeat to Kennedy, Ashland held strong vs. Rhinelander (2-3 in the tournament) in a 6-3 loss.
