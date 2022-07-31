Litle League

After claiming the District 3 12U Little League Championship in Eau Claire on July 10, the Ashland Little League 12 All-Stars competed in the state tournament held in Madison July 22-29. The All-Stars, fielding players from Ashland, Drummond, Mellen and Washburn, competed as one of six district champions along with Kenosha, Glendale, Rhinelander, West Madison and Kennedy Madison. Playing five games in a round-robin format, Ashland's offense was productive against Kennedy in an extra-inning 6-5 loss on Sunday, July 24, and on Wednesday July 27, in a 13-5 loss to undefeated and eventual champion Kenosha.The All-Stars defense struggled against Kenosha, Glendale, and West Madison — the tournament's top three finishers — yielding 38 total runs in those losses. In addition to the extra-inning defeat to Kennedy, Ashland held strong vs. Rhinelander (2-3 in the tournament) in a 6-3 loss.

