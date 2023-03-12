...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and light freezing drizzle. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 4 and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Bayfield, Ashland and Iron Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the northwestern area of the Lac du Flambeau
Band, the Bad River Reservation and the Red Cliff Band.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The Ashland Ice Racers would not be denied, despite blizzard conditions on Sunday, March 12 off Maslowski Beach, as a handful of drivers battled blistering winds, heavy snows and white out conditions to complete several rounds of racing. Plows were used extensively to keep the course clear and drivers like David Gregoire in car No. 66 frequented the expansive pit area to keep their vehicles running in the rough weather. Ashland Ice Racing has struggled with uncooperative weather all winter, and Sunday's race marked its last planned event of the season.
