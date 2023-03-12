The Ashland Ice Racers would not be denied, despite blizzard conditions on Sunday, March 12 off Maslowski Beach, as a handful of drivers battled blistering winds, heavy snows and white out conditions to complete several rounds of racing. Plows were used extensively to keep the course clear and drivers like David Gregoire in car No. 66 frequented the expansive pit area to keep their vehicles running in the rough weather. Ashland Ice Racing has struggled with uncooperative weather all winter, and Sunday's race marked its last planned event of the season. 

