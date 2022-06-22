This is National Play Catch Week and it's kind of a big deal, according to Beau Hulmer, a 2009 Ashland graduate who is on the board for the Ashland Little League and is a former 'Dockers baseball player. Hulmer, whose father Neil has served as Little League president for many years, happily logged countless hours throwing, hitting, fielding and catching baseballs at all levels for Ashland baseball teams while growing up. Hulmer continues to play today for the Glidden Orioles in the Upper 13 baseball league. Playing catch is unquestionably a meaningful activity, Hulmer said.
“To be completely honest, I had no idea there was a Play Catch Week but it's pretty cool when you think about it,” he said. “Playing catch is a simple activity, yet very involved at the same time. So many variables to think about - how hard do I throw? What is my non-throwing arm doing? What are my feet doing? Where am I throwing the ball? How do I hold the ball? For some, playing catch earned them millions of dollars as professionals while others simply have the great memories of playing catch with a parent, sibling, or friend. The more kids I see playing catch, whether in Little League or on the street, the more I smile because I was once that kid. Nowadays, I often see friends who I grew up with sending me videos of their kid, and a common denominator is them holding a ball, throwing a ball or catching a ball. It tells me that they are continuing the cycle of playing catch and passing it on to their children, and to me, that is awesome.”
