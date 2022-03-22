hoops tourneys
(Contributed photo by Maggie Zakovec)

The first two weekends of April will be showered with three-on-three basketball tournaments as Butternut coach Adam LaRose hosts his annual event at Butternut High School April 2. A week later, on April 10, the Northland Elite Basketball Club will host Basketballooza in Ashland.

Both tournaments are open to players from third grade and up, annually featuring some of northern Wisconsin's top basketball players. Officials for both tournaments are accepting registrations with more information available on Facebook.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments