...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
waves 1 to 3 ft.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch. Higher snowfall of 5 to 7 inches possible across the
higher elevations of the Bayfield Peninsula. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Iron, Douglas, Bayfield and Ashland Counties. This
includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band and the Bad
River Reservation.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The first two weekends of April will be showered with three-on-three basketball tournaments as Butternut coach Adam LaRose hosts his annual event at Butternut High School April 2. A week later, on April 10, the Northland Elite Basketball Club will host Basketballooza in Ashland.
Both tournaments are open to players from third grade and up, annually featuring some of northern Wisconsin's top basketball players. Officials for both tournaments are accepting registrations with more information available on Facebook.
