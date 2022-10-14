Mellen School District athletic director, teacher and coach Don Moreland has been a fixture in Bay-Area sports for over four decades, including his time as a standout athlete at Northwestern High School more than 40 years ago. Now in his sixties, Moreland’s competitive nature in sports continues chug. Tomorrow it will be again be on display when he completes his twenty-fourth consecutive Whistlestop race, this year electing to run the half-marathon – a mere 13.1 miles. For those keeping track, Moreland has never missed running a Whistlestop full or half-marathon, putting him in the company of just 24 other runners from among the over 36,000 total runners to have ever run the race. Starting the conversation, fittingly, on the sidelines of a Mellen football game, the Ashland Daily Press discussed with Moreland his Whistlestop history.

Question: Let’s talk Whistlestop ….

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments