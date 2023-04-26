...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds around 10 to 15 knots with
gusts of 25 to 30 knots. Waves 1 to 2 ft expected.
* WHERE...Chequamegon Bay-Bayfield to Oak Point WI, Sand Island
to Bayfield WI, Oak Point to Saxon Harbor WI and Outer Apostle
Islands Beyond 5 NM from Mainland.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Ashwabay ski team coach Kathy Radtke sets an example for her skiers not just via her instruction during the season, but also with her own competitive skiing. Radtke took third place this month in the 60-64 age bracket at the NASTAR national championships in Aspen, Colorado. It is the third time in her 50-plus years of competitive skiing that Radtke has placed nationally.
While most in the Bay Area are begging for the end of winter, not all are eager to see the end of the season.
Ashwabay ski team coach and national downhill skiing tour de force Kathy Radtke can't get enough of the cold and snow. Time on the slopes not only was beneficial for her ski team, but also for herself. Radtke is one of the country’s top female downhill skiers aged 60-64 based upon her third-place finish at the NASTAR national championships held in Aspen, Colorado, April 3-8. Developed by SKI Magazine in 1968, NASTAR is the largest recreational ski and snowboard race program in the world. The competition to make podium was stiff against skiers from all over the United States, and Radtke wasn't sure how she’d stack up.
