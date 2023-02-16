The 26th Book Across the Bay 10k cross country ski-snowshoe, run and walk will commence Saturday, Feb. 18, along an out-and-back route that begins and ends at Kreher Park in Ashland. Although participation in the event is not easy to predict due to variables such as weather, officials are typically prepared to manage thousands as they traverse the course or partake in other festivities including a post-race chili celebration. (Contributed photo by Eric Iversen)
The 26th running of the Book Across the Bay 10k classic and skate Nordic ski, snowshoe, run, and walk will kick off at 5 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 18, in Ashland. Following an out-and-back route that begins and ends at Kreher Park, participants will cover a trail lined with up to 1,000 candles in ice luminaries while also passing the famed Dragon Island, along the opposite shoreline of Chequamegon Bay, concluding with a chili feed celebration at the event tent back in the park.
According to officials, the course will be well-groomed and, despite recent warm temperatures, ice conditions have maintained safe thickness. Course updates are available at the Book Across the Bay Chapter 26 Facebook page. According to Mary McPhetridge, executive director of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce, which has participated in assisting with the Book for over two decades, this event looks to be another in a long line of successes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.