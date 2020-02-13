Area skiers will have the opportunity to get their skis waxed for maximum glide before this year’s Book Across The Bay event on Saturday.
The 4-H CANSKI (Chequamegon Area Nordic Ski Club) will provide a waxing service Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. at the EXPO tent near the start area on the Ashland side. Glide wax will be applied to tips and tails on classic skis (waxable and waxless) and a binder will be applied to kick wax zones. Skate skis will be waxed with the glide wax of the day. A free wax demonstration will take place at 1 p.m. for area skiers who want to learn how to wax their own skis.
Skiers are encouraged to drop skis off early on Saturday. All skis will be tagged and available for pickup by 5 p.m. Skis will be waxed for $15/pair (highly fluorinated race wax for $25/pair). The service is being provided as a fundraiser for 4-H CANSKI, and all proceeds will be used to purchase club skis for use by local youth. If you have any questions, call Doug Liphart at 682-7017.
