Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH MN HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHERN BAYFIELD COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... EAST CENTRAL DOUGLAS COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... WEST CENTRAL ASHLAND COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN... * UNTIL 215 AM CDT. * AT 914 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN AND SEVERAL MORE INCHES ARE POSSIBLE. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ASHLAND, IRON RIVER, LAKE NEBAGAMON, BARNES, MAPLE, BRULE, POPLAR, SOLON SPRINGS, OULU, DRUMMOND, INO, BENOIT, ODANAH, BENNETT, MASON, MIDDLE EAU CLAIRE LAKE, BLUEBERRY, NEW ODANAH, MOQUAH, AND UPPER EAU CLAIRE LAKE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED