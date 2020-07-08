CABLE — The Chequamegon Area Mountain Bike Association (CAMBA) has been recognized by the U.S. Forest Service, Eastern Region as the recipient of its Enduring Service Award, which acknowledges the organization’s long standing service and partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.
Based in Northwest Wisconsin, CAMBA’s vision is to be the premiere Midwest mountain bike and gravel riding destination. CAMBA comprises a team of dedicated volunteers, members, board of directors and part-time staff in support of the CAMBA mission: to be stewards of the trail, host exceptional events and build community and economic enhancement. CAMBA maintains 130 miles of mountain bike trails, which vary from easy to difficult, in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest’s Washburn and Great Divide Ranger Districts, as well as on surrounding county forest lands.
The USFS Eastern Region is among the largest in the country, and includes 20 states with over 43 percent of the U.S. population.
“In nominating CAMBA for this award, I wanted to share my appreciation and offer congratulations to CAMBA for over 27 years of working with the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest to deliver a quality mountain biking experience to the public,” Great Divide District Ranger Mike Martin, said. “Trails don’t get built by accident, and they are certainly not maintained by chance, but through the hard work, blood, sweat, and tears of CAMBA.”
“CAMBA has had a long and very positive working relationship with the Forest Service,” CAMBA Executive Director Ron Bergin said. “We have had solid support and cooperation for over 27 years, which has contributed significantly to our success in developing a trail system unsurpassed in distance and variety.”
Video of the award presentation may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/432176915.
Additional information about CAMBA and the CAMBA trail system can be found at cambatrails.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.