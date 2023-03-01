Special olympian
Ashland Middle School student Jaxson Zak wears the hardware he won competing in the Special Olympics snowshoe races at Rothschild’s Nine Mile Forest near Wausau. The young athlete took first place in the 50-meter race and second in the 100-meter race. Middle School Principal Angela Parduhn said the school district is proud of Zak’s accomplishments. He is a valued member of the middle school community who teaches students and staff members about patience and diversity, Parduhn said. 

